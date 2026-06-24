Indianapolis Man Arrested for Stalking Fever Guard Sophie Cunningham

A man in Indianapolis has been arrested for allegedly stalking and sending explicit messages to Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

Police arrested 48-year-old Kevin Singh on Tuesday, later charging him with “stalking, intimidation, and harassment,” per the New York Post.

Singh allegedly began sending lewd messages to Sophie Cunningham in September 2025 on social media.

“Thinking about you. I love you, Soph,” he allegedly said in one message.

“Whatcha do in that hotel? Huh? Naughty girl,” he allegedly said in another.

While the identity was not confirmed, Gainbridge Fieldhouse security cameras captured a man dropping off a package addressed to “Sophie.” The package contained a letter along with a Guns N’ Roses shirt sprayed with cologne.

“Cunningham, in a June 22 meeting with law enforcement, said she initially dismissed the messages and package, per the Indy Star, but said she did not know the poster and wanted him to stop — and as the threatening behavior escalated, she began to have nightmares and stayed home more frequently,” added the Post.

Singh became more volatile when Pacers Sports & Entertainment security head John Ball sent him a cease-and-desist letter.

“The organization literally threatened me with JAIL,” Singh allegedly wrote to Cunningham. “Over what?? Because you can’t stop looking at what I post?? Do you have ANY fucking clue what that threat feels like? I can’t go there for ANY reason. Any concert, comedy show . . . bc if you, & your Fucked UP mental health.”

Singh had already been on probation for another unrelated case. He faces between six months and 2.5 years in prison for each class 6 felony he has been charged with.

“The incident is the latest in a troubling recent history for the Fever, who saw a man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stalking star Caitlin Clark in July 2025,” added the New York Post. “In November, while caddying for Clark at a pro-am golf event in Florida, Cunningham was assigned security after a man in his 70s claimed to be her boyfriend after seemingly being scammed online.”