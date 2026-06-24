Meet “Lumumba Vea,” the DR Congo Fan Who Stands for the Entirety of His Country’s World Cup Games

Most World Cup fans register their fandom in terms of volume. However, the fan who has gained the most fame this year has spoken loudest with his silence.

Meet Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, aka “Lumumba Vea.” If you have watched any World Cup games involving the DR Congo or just scrolled through X on any given day of the tournament, you have no doubt seen his statuesque presence, decked out in a suit displaying the colors of his country’s flag.

Instead of jumping, singing, and dancing, Mboladinga stands perfectly still with his arm raised…for the entire match.

Why does Mboladinga’s embrace a wardrobe and routine completely antithetical to that of the average screaming World Cup fan wearing his favorite player’s jersey?

Well, there’s some history behind that.

The routine is a tribute to Patrice Lumumba, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s first prime minister after the country gained independence from Belgium in 1960. The statuesque stance with raised arm is meant to signify Lumumba’s memorial statue in Kinshasa. Lumumba was killed in 1961, not even a full year into his presidency.

Mboladinga’s presence, therefore, is not only a pledge of loyalty from a fan but also a powerful reminder of the country’s past.

“Lumumba Vea” was not on hand for DR Congo’s first match against Portugal, a 1-1 draw in Guadalajara. An absence owed to health and travel complications due to the Ebola outbreak in the Congo.

However, his statue-like figure was present for DR Congo’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Colombians on Tuesday night.

The next sighting for the World Cup’s most famous fan will come on Saturday when DR Congo takes on Uzbekistan.