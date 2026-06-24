The WNBA raised more than a few eyebrows this week when it mysteriously excluded superstar Caitlin Clark from its 30th anniversary commemorative poster.

While the poster certainly featured prominent stars like Angel Reese and Sophie Cunningham, it mysteriously left the sport’s single greatest star in 30 years: Caitlin Clark.

Fans immediately noticed the unthinkable absence of Clark, with backlash coming swift and fierce.

“Dear sweet cheeseballs. This league just continues to embarrass itself. Does it even register how absurd it is to exclude Caitlin Clark from this poster? Are y’all on fucking drugs? I am running out of words for this bullshit,” said one user.

“Where’s Caitlin in the picture? No, thank you. You guys are pathetic…and blatant in your hatred. She is the reason millions even pay attention. If she leaves, we leave,” said another.

As Breitbart News reported in November of last year, fans were also angered when the Team USA women’s basketball left Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark off its training camp graphic.