Marcellus Wiley’s Wife Accuses Ex-NFL Player of Rape, Abuse After His Arrest

The wife of former NFL player Marcellus Wiley is alleging in a court filing that he abused her and raped her repeatedly during their marriage.

Wiley was arrested in Orange County, Florida, on July 4th, but at the time, no details about why he was apprehended were released. Now, the ex-player’s wife, Annemarie, is making a series of shocking allegations , according to the New York Post.

Annemarie, a cast member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality show, reportedly called the police and told them that Wiley got physical with her during an argument in an Orlando hotel room. She then filed for a restraining order against the former Buffalo Bills star.

“Marcellus has subjected me to a continuing and escalating pattern of physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control, and intimidation, much of which our children have witnessed,” Annemarie wrote in her filing in Los Angeles.

Annemarie further alleged that Wiley raped her when she was inebriated and unable to resist him back in 2012.

“During this same period,” she continued, “he threw a food tray at my head with such force that it dented the wall. Also, in or about 2012, Marcellus attempted to have sex with two of my friends in the basement of our home, crawling into bed with them in the middle of the night.”

She went on to claim Wiley gave her a black eye during a fight in 2014 and punched her in the face, giving her a split lip in Las Vegas.

Annemarie added that Wiley threw a full bottle of soda at her head when she was pregnant with his child in 2019 and broke her thumb in 2025 in front of the children.

She also said that he has been abusive and has sexually abused her multiple times over the last year.

“Marcellus subjects me to constant criticism, cruel and sarcastic remarks, and intimidation,” she said in her protective order request. “His verbal and emotional abuse is constant, and his physical abuse occurs approximately once a month, and at times more frequently. I am afraid of Marcellus, and I fear for my own safety and for the safety of our children.”

Annemarie also filed a petition for divorce along with the order of protection.

Wiley was arrested on July 4 after Annemarie accused him of punching her in the face and threatening to kill her.

The ex-player, though, has professed his innocence. In a post to social media after he was released from jail, he thanked fans for their support and insisted “the truth will prevail.”

“I’m deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and concern for me and my itty bitties. Your support is fully appreciated,” he said in a July 6 post on X. “I completely and unequivocally deny these allegations, and I’m certain the truth will prevail.

“As you know, I’m usually the first to break down the truth and separate facts from fiction. But because this is now a legal matter—and because my greatest responsibility is protecting my babies, who have already been impacted—I have to handle this differently,” he continued.

“When I can speak freely, I absolutely will. Until then, thank you for your patience, your prayers, and for continuing to stand with me. Much Luv.”

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