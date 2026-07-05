Former NFL Star Marcellus Wiley Charged with Domestic Battery in Florida

Former Buffalo Bills star and ESPN broadcaster Marcellus Wiley has been arrested and charged with domestic battery in Orange County, Florida.

According to reports, the 51-year-old former defensive end was arrested on July 4th and booked into the Orange County jail. The charges appear serious, as he is currently listed as held without bail, according to TMZ Sports.

Details on his arrest and the incident or incidents that led to it have not been released.

Rolling Stone magazine had reported in April that Wiley, the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Annemarie Wiley, had been accused of rape by four women and faces three lawsuits by “Jane Doe” accusers. One of the accusers was also a former ESPN production assistant.

The accusations span a broad timeline dating back to Wiley’s college days at Columbia University, where his first accusers allege he raped them while he was a football player for the school in 1994.

Wiley was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 1997 NFL draft out of Columbia and spent the next four seasons with the Bills. He then had short stints with the Chargers, Cowboys, and Jaguars before retiring in 2006. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2001 while with the San Diego Chargers.

Following his retirement, Wiley made the rounds of both ESPN, where he hosted SportsNation, and Fox Sports, where he co-hosted Speak For Yourself. He has since launched the podcasts “Hydration Situation” and “On the Rocks.”

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