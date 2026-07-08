Vegas Little League Prez Accused of Spending $65K in Team Funds on Strip Clubs, Male Enhancement Pills

A Little League president in Las Vegas stands accused of stealing $65,000 in team funds and using it on strip clubs, casinos, male enhancement pills, and expensive liquor.

Steve Rodriguez Prado, a convicted felon who somehow wormed his way into a leadership position at the famed youth baseball organization, was arrested by authorities in Las Vegas last week on charges of using team funds to feed his Sin City-focused lifestyle, in addition to failing to comply with Nevada’s convicted-person registration requirements.

Detectives took Prado into custody on July 2, after detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Financial Crimes Section conducted surveillance at his Henderson residence, Fox 5 reports.

“Prado was booked on charges of theft involving $25,000 to less than $100,000, two counts of forgery and failing to register with law enforcement as a convicted person, the report said,” via Fox 5.

Concerns about missing funds and financial improprieties were brought to the attention of authorities by another board member.

Prado ascended to the president’s position on December 10, 2025, and it wasn’t long afterward that a troubling pattern began to emerge.

According to the report, Prado’s sole access to the league’s Wells Fargo account began on December 19, 2025. A second user was later granted access and obtained a bank report from Wells Fargo on April 10, 2026, that raised eyebrows.

Beginning on December 22, the report showed numerous transfers, purchases, and ATM withdrawals.

“In unauthorized Zelle transactions alone, police said about $55,724.03 was sent out of the league’s account, along with about $8,627.21 in other purchases,” Fox 5 reports.

Police say the report included spending at an adult entertainment club, casino-related charges, and rideshare expenses, among other purchases. Prado also altered the bank statements provided to the league from their original form.

Prado’s prior legal trouble stems from felony convictions in California in 2012 and his failure to report as a convict when he moved to Nevada.