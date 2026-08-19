WATCH: Son of Ex-WWE Star Suplexes Rival During Wild Brawl at Saints-Cowboys Joint Practice

The joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints ended up looking more like a WWE cage fight than a football practice, replete with the son of a WWE star right in the middle of it all.

The practice session broke down into fights multiple times, with Saints player Brock Rechsteiner — the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner — breaking out a wrestling move during one of the melees, the New York Post reported.

Video shows that at one point, Rechsteiner used a German suplex-like move to take down Cowboys player Jalen Thompson.

Watch:

According to reports, Cowboys linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku was kicked out of practice after throwing a punch, and Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson was also seen throwing punches, but officials did not remove him.

Rookie Rechsteiner already has problems before the season has even started. The NFL handed him a six-game suspension for reasons that have not yet been fully reported. So, the undrafted free agent will already miss the first third of the regular season this year. The suspension may have just made it unlikely that he will be elevated to a regular roster position, as well.

After the practice session, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer expressed his displeasure over the whole thing.

“Nobody wants this. We want to get the work in. I thought it settled down and it was very chippy early on, but it was unfortunate,” he said. “Our football team needs this work, and overall, I was disappointed in the work today because I didn’t think we got enough good work.”

However, he added that the Cowboys intend to play with an “edge” and won’t “take this shit from anybody.”

“But at the same time, I don’t think [the Saints] were the only ones stirring up the shit,” he concluded. “I think we might’ve been stirring it up as well. It was a sloppy practice all in all, and it’s got to be better.”

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