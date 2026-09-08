49ers’ Dre Greenlaw Asks if Antarctica is a ‘Lie’ During Team’s Australia Trip

Trips to far-away lands can expand one’s horizons – literally and figuratively. The 49ers’ trip to Australia seems to have expanded linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s mind in an unexpected way.

On Tuesday morning, reporters asked Greenlaw whether he had any questions for Australians. His answer did not disappoint.

“Do you have any questions you’d want to ask Australians?” asked ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

“I mean, how far are we from Antarctica? That’s what I got. We’re right on top of it, huh? Does it snow probably pretty bad here? So, Antarctica, is it a lie?”

Reporters confirmed the continent’s existence, but that didn’t seem to satisfy Greenlaw.

“Y’all been there before?” he asked.

After receiving this challenge, the reporter said he had never been to Antarctica, which sent Greenlaw right into his well-prepared trap.

“Never been there. So how do you know if it’s cold or not?”

Of course, the reporters could have asked Greenlaw why a player with such curiosities and a high bar for proof had not invested any of the $7.5 million he signed for this year in making the trip to the mysterious continent to see it for himself.

After Tuesday’s exchange, perhaps he will.