WATCH: Pats Fan Battles Multiple Seahawks Fans During Epic Stadium Brawl

A Patriots fan found himself vastly outnumbered in Seattle as he fought with nearly ten Seahawks fans during Wednesday night’s season opener.

And he was more than up to the task.

A full version of the fight and the argument that led up to it appears on X. The Patriots fan is seen arguing with a Seahawks fan at Lumen Field in Seattle, when the fans suddenly seem to take it upon themselves to remove the Patriots fan from the stadium.

But that would prove more than difficult.

According to social media, the fight began as an argument over the seating arrangement, as the Patriots fan was reportedly sitting in empty seats that weren’t his. Despite stadium ushers making him aware of his error and asking him to move, the New England fan reportedly refused to budge.

This led nearby spectators to heckle the Patriots fan and pressure him to leave, which he did at the urging of a female fan.

Security ultimately arrived, but a collision with a stadium worker sparked a pushing-and-shoving match that eventually turned into a punch-and-kick match, and away it went.

Nearly the entire section got involved in the removal of the fan, which was eventually accomplished with the assistance of police who handcuffed the Patriot ruffian.

Wednesday turned into a rough night for the Pats all around, as New England fell to the Seahawks, 13-10.