WATCH: USC Player Smiles on Sideline After Illegal Hit that Sent Oregon QB to the Hospital

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was the victim of a brutal and illegal hit at the Coliseum on Saturday night.

With just over ten minutes to go in the second quarter, Moore scrambled out of the pocket and took off downfield, picking up a considerable amount of yardage before sliding.

However, despite Moore obviously giving himself up on the play, USC defender Desman Stephen II launched himself at the head and neck area of the sliding quarterback and delivered a vicious hit that bounced Moore’s helmeted head off the field.

Oregon players either raced to their quarterback’s aid or tore off after Stephens in what turned into a chaotic scene.

Stephens turned and shouted at opposing players, even appearing to mock the Ducks sideline as Moore lay motionless on the ground.

Once on the sidelines, the Trojan defender took his seat and removed his helmet. But instead of looking concerned or even neutral, he smiled as his teammates came over to shake his hand.

Stephens was ejected for the hit.

USC fans didn’t match Stephens’ classlessness; large sections of the crowd stood and applauded as Moore was loaded into the ambulance.

Moore was taken to Los Angeles General Hospital for evaluation. NBC reported that Moore had movement in all extremities while on the cart.

Dylan Raiola came in for Moore and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass on the next play.