USC’s Desman Stephens II Suspended for Dirty Hit that Sent Oregon QB to the Hospital

USC linebacker Desman Stephens II has been suspended and has apologized for the illegal hit that sent Oregon quarterback Dante Moore to the hospital Saturday night.

Instead of passing, Moore ran for a first down, and as soon as he hit the line, he slid to end the run. But despite that he was trying to put an end to the play, Stephens gave Moore a brutal hit to the upper body and neck, causing Moore to slam hard into the turf.

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Now, USC head coach Lincoln Riley is speaking out about the hit after the player’s suspension, according to Bleacher Report.

“Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character,” Riley said. “He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions, and will learn from this. The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family.”

For his part, Stephens is apologizing for the hit.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game,” Stephens said.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this,” he continued. “I am deeply sorry to Dante, his family, and everyone who saw my reaction. It is not representative of USC or our program. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

Moore was diagnosed with a concussion on Saturday and is now on concussion protocol. But the team says he has no other injuries from the hit.

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