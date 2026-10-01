Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami is going viral for admitting in an interview that he might have been a tad drunk after the Sox beat the Astros in Wednesday’s Wild Card game.

The Sox beat Houston 7-3 in Game 2 of the best-of-three series. After beating the Astros 6-3 on Tuesday, the Chicago Southsiders clinched their Wild Card series and move on to the AL Central Division series.

The media made a beeline to Murakami in the locker room after the game, and as his teammates celebrated in the background, a giddy Murakami made an amusing admission.

Asked, “What are you feeling?” the first baseman replied, “I’m drunk. I’m drunk. Yesterday, maybe hungover. No, not yesterday, tomorrow. Sorry, I don’t speak English.”

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Murakami, 26, went 1 for 8 with a walk and an RBI in the two-game series this week. During the regular season, he hit 35 home runs, drove in 77 runs, and is in the running for Rookie of the Year.

Murakami signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Sox at the start of the season.

The White Sox will next face the Guardians at Cleveland for game one of their Division Series on Saturday.

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