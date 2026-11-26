Students from the USC Marching Band who vandalized the UCLA campus will not be taking the field during Saturday’s matchup at the Rose Bowl.

The vandalism reportedly occurred at the Wasserman Football Center, where students from the USC Marching Band allegedly removed letters so the sign would read, “Ass Football Center.” USC President Beong-Soo Kim said students involved will not be taking the field.

“This morning, we learned that a portion of UCLA’s campus had been vandalized by individual students belonging to the Trojan Marching Band,” the statement from Kim read. “This conduct runs contrary to USC’s values and is unacceptable. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and an investigation is underway. Appropriate interim actions will be or have already been taken, and any student ultimately found responsible will be subject to discipline under university policy.

“We want to express our deepest apologies to the entire UCLA community. Our rivalry is one of the great traditions in college athletics, and it has always rested on mutual respect. What happened on UCLA’s campus last night has no place in this tradition,” he added.

The Bruins-Trojans matchup will be rife with tension on Saturday due to the long-running rivalry and their records being so close – UCLA 10-1 versus USC 8-3.