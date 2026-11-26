SAN ANTONIO, Texas — More than five years after a deadly illegal alien smuggling crash, a federal grand jury in Del Rio has charged the alleged leaders of the La Nueva Familia Michoacán cartel and eight others with illegal alien transportation resulting in the deaths connected with that wreck. Breitbart Texas first reported the crash shortly after it happened.

The 14-count racketeering indictment, which also alleges weapons trafficking and money laundering activity by the cartel members, was filed on November 18. U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons announced the indictment in San Antonio and named 21 defendants. The crash and resulting deaths, now part of the RICO indictment, occurred on March 15, 2021. An exclusive report by Breitbart Texas, published shortly after emergency medical crews arrived at the crash site, documented the tragic scene and provided the first photos of the accident that claimed the lives of eight illegal aliens.

The deadly crash occurred early in the afternoon as Texas Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a suspected human smuggler driving a 2019 Dodge Ram. The driver fled from troopers and later struck a Ford pickup head-on. Eight passengers in the red Dodge, later determined to be illegally present in the U.S., perished in the crash. One victim was a minor child, according to the indictment.

Ten of the 21 defendants, including alleged cartel leaders Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga, also known as “Pez,” and his brother Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, also known as “Fresa,” are charged with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death and with illegal alien transportation resulting in death.

According to the indictment, Pez is the leader of La Nueva Familia Michoacán, and his brother Fresa is second in command. Both remain at large and, along with 14 others, are believed to be in Mexico, according to prosecutors. The State Department is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga and up to $3 million for Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga.

The driver of the Dodge, Sebastian Tovar, was indicted in April 2021 on charges including conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death. In August 2023, Tovar was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in the crash.

Other elements within the indictment include allegations that the named defendants provided material support to a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), namely La Nueva Familia Michoacán, designated as an FTO on February 20, 2025. Prosecutors say that after the designation was published, Pez, Fresa and others conspired to supply the cartel with “military-grade weapons, ammunition, accessories, and money.”

The indictment alleges several of the conspirators ran a gun pipeline that involved using straw purchasers and couriers across Texas to smuggle guns into Mexico. In many cases, serial numbers were removed from the firearms. On May 18, 2024, the indictment alleges 33 semi-automatic rifles seized at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry were connected to the conspirators.

The indictment alleges the group conspired to smuggle large-caliber weapons and that cartel members and associates “have also discussed acquiring military grade weapons, ammunition, and accessories, including rocket-propelled grenades and pintle mounts used to equip M249 type rifles to vehicles.”

La Nueva Familia Michoacán grew out of La Familia Michoacán in the early 2000s. According to the indictment, the group announced itself by rolling five severed heads belonging to members of the violent Los Zetas cartel onto a nightclub floor in Uruapan. Defendant Pez assumed control of the group, alongside his brother, in 2011. The group has been known to engage in methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin smuggling, illegal alien smuggling, gun running, extortion, and money laundering.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.