President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel’s goal of toppling Iran’s Islamic regime is “probably doable,” but he stressed that regime change has never been his objective, reiterating that his priority is preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

In an exclusive Oval Office interview with the New York Post, Trump also revealed that his military campaign against Iran is funded through January, warning that congressional Democrats could turn an American victory into a defeat by moving to curtail operations.

“I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. I was never for or against regime change, that was never a criteria for me,” he told the outlet.

Trump’s remarks come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the Israeli military, the Mossad intelligence agency, and the broader defense establishment last month to pursue the overthrow of the Iranian regime.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz briefed reporters Tuesday on preparations for potential renewed military action against Iran, with Israeli media reporting that the Mossad is spearheading efforts to bring about regime change.

Meanwhile, NBC News reported Tuesday that Trump administration officials are debating whether targeting senior Iranian leaders could help bring the conflict to an end, with some arguing that such action could increase pressure on Tehran and others warning that it could undermine negotiations.

Trump has yet to make a final decision on the matter, according to the report.

Speaking during Tuesday’s White House turkey pardon ceremony, the president underscored the extent of Iran’s military losses and the effectiveness of the ongoing U.S. naval blockade.

“They have no army. They have no navy. They have no air force. They’ve been pretty well wiped out,” Trump said, adding that Iran retains “a little capacity to fire missiles.”

The president hailed the operation as the “greatest naval blockade in history,” saying no Iranian ship had gotten through since its establishment, apart from a temporary moratorium.

Earlier this month, Trump described the conflict as “effectively over” militarily while maintaining economic pressure on Tehran.

The administration has since intensified its efforts to financially cripple the Islamic Republic, unveiling sweeping sanctions Monday targeting the regime’s shadow banking network.

“Iran’s economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared, describing Iran’s shadow banking system as “the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime.”

Trump nevertheless signaled last week that further major military action could come after the new year.

Addressing the prospect of congressional Democrats restricting his military options once they assume power in January, Trump warned the Post that doing so would squander the gains already achieved against Iran.

“They’ll take a total win and make it a loss,” he said.

“I don’t know how they could do that politically, because we have a win. We can put that war to bed anytime we want.”

Vice President JD Vance similarly emphasized last week that the administration’s objective is to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, vowing that Trump would not allow the conflict to become another “forever war.”