Senator Elect Abdul El-Sayed posted a warm Thanksgiving message on social media calling for common ground among Americans – until he got to President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump has one mean trick,” the soon-to-be Michigan senator elect said Wednesday. “The ability to tear us apart and become the subject of every conversation and force us to take sides.”

That was after Democrat called Thanksgiving “an opportunity to come together and break bread with people with whom you might not have had a lot of conversations in the past,” in his video message posted on X.

He continued, “And sometimes those conversations can get, well, a little bit spicier than the Thanksgiving meal, and I know that this has caused a lot of anxiety.”

Appearing in a baseball cap, and after criticizing the president, he said, “And I think it’s really important for us, as an exercise in healing our civics, to find the places that we agree.”

The Thanksgiving message also included a prediction that the first place Detroit Lions would win on their traditional Turkey Day football game as well as a pitch for government-run healthcare, which he previously has said he wanted to discuss with the president .

“You might believe in ‘Medicare for all’ because you believe in empathy, but you might also believe in ‘Medicare for all’ because you believe in duty,” he said. “But I think it’s by finding the least common denominator, the things that we agree on, that help us to address where we disagree in a much more agreeable way.”

On Tuesday, Trump told the New York Post he plans to meet with El-Sayed to discuss passing “Medicare for all,” which El-Sayed in an obvious attempt to butter up the president he wants to brand as “Trumpcare” with a gold card signifying membership.

RELATED: Bernie Moreno — Just on ‘Sheer Jihadist Credentials’ El-Sayed Is Most Extreme Socialist in Midterms

“Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go,” the president said of the possibility of such legislation.

El-Sayed, meanwhile, has said previously he was looking forward to the meeting.

“Even President Trump understands that something’s got to be done,” he said, the Post reported.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.