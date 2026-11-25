On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said that the midterms show that voters want affordability and also want stability on trade.

While discussing the midterm elections, Flood said, “[T]his is clearly the voters sending a message to Congress about what they want prioritized. And I do think it’s affordability. I know it’s affordability.”

He continued, “And I also think it’s stability. Now, a lot of what we’ve done in trade is coming together now. We have a deal with the European Union, which is great, Thailand, Taiwan, all of these different countries, the United Kingdom. So, we have made progress on trade.”

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