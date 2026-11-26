A Canadian arbitrator has ordered an Ontario school to pay $14,000 to a male teacher who wore gigantic fake boobs to his classes.

Arbitrator Mark Hart issued the decision on Nov. 19. He found that the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board discriminated against shop teacher Kerry Lemieux under Ontario’s Human Rights Code. The board had flagged his “gender expression” to families before he started at a Hamilton high school, southwest of Toronto. Hart wrote that the letter “served to fan the flames of the media and public frenzy.” In U.S. dollars, the award is roughly $14,000.

The school’s principal sent the letter on Aug. 24, 2023. It said the school might receive some level of public attention and listed new security steps, including locked exterior doors and intercom entry. It also said there were no safety concerns at the time. Lemieux was never named. The letter did describe a teacher who had recently drawn public attention over gender expression.

Lemieux had asked the board not to send anything. He wrote to the superintendent in July. A letter could pull negative attention onto himself and the school, he claimed. The board sent it as drafted anyway. The superintendent later conceded during the arbitration that people would probably work out who the teacher was.

Hart did not blame the board for all of the coverage that followed. The arbitrator called the security notice itself appropriate. What he faulted was the description that identified Lemieux. He compared it to naming a hypothetical staff member who was being threatened by an abusive spouse.

The board also failed to protect him, Hart found. That breached Ontario’s Occupational Health and Safety Act. The letter had materially increased the risk to his safety.

The board said the letter was meant to explain the tighter security. Troubling voicemails and hateful emails had been arriving. So had more than 20 bomb threats tied to Lemieux, all before the school year began. Two more came by email in late September 2023, and the school emptied both times. One warned that staff would be killed if the building was not evacuated.

Lemieux went by Kayla at the time. He drew international coverage in 2022 teaching shop at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Z-cup prosthetics and a blonde wig. A neighbor told the New York Post that he wore them rarely and dressed as a man away from the classroom. The Halton District School Board put him on paid leave in February 2023.

Lemieux had worked for the Hamilton board since 2007. He went back to it presenting as male. He wanted privacy and a fresh start, he claimed, and expected the bomb threats to continue unless he stopped presenting as a woman. He now identifies as gender-fluid. His union had asked for C$75,000 on his behalf, nearly four times what Hart awarded.