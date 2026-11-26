At least 31 people died and 21 were wounded in Cairo, Egypt when a fuel tanker crashed Wednesday and exploded on a highway.

The Egyptian Health Ministry informed that the deadly fire broke out above the Ashara Tunnel in Ring Road, a highway described by international outlets as a main thoroughfare that encircles the capital city and connects to key highways across Greater Cairo. 39 public ambulances deployed for rescue operations, the Health Ministry said.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fires burned at least 27 vehicles, as authorities collect DNA samples from the remains of several unidentified victims to determine their identities.

Egypt’s Public Prosecution has reportedly opened an investigation to determine the circumstances behind the deadly accident. Per the BBC, Egyptian state-owned media reported that the fuel tanker overturned and doused nearby vehicles with petrol.

The tanker reportedly belonged to a private contractor, and had been traveling along the way “when a high-voltage cable fell in front of it, prompting the driver to loose control,” the BBC wrote. According to the local outlet Egypt Today, the fuel tanker overturned, triggering the massive blaze that burned the vehicles and killed at least 31.

Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghafar reportedly detailed in televised remarks that the accident left at least four critically injured with burns covering between 70 and 80 percent of their bodies.

Footage circulating on social media and verified by Reuters shows thick plumes of smoke billowing from the scene of the tragic accident.

“The cars were charred, with people inside them. They did not have time ​to get out,” a man identified by Reuters as Ali Youssef, who was at the scene, said. “The fire burned the vehicles and the ‌people inside.”

Similarly, a man identified by the Associated Press as Ahmed Sameer detailed that he saw “at least eight bodies being removed from burned cars.”

“It was a huge fire, the cars got stuck together because of the fire,” the man reportedly said. “It was a shocking scene.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi offered his condolences through a statement issued by his office. Per the statement, el-Sisi instructed authorities to “provide all necessary support and care to the injured and the families of the victims, ensure comprehensive medical treatment for the injured, promptly clear the scene of the accident to restore normal traffic flow and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens.”

International outlets noted that Egypt has a poor transportation safety record. Reuters, citing official statistic data, detailed that the 5,829 people were killed in road accidents in Egypt in 2025 — a 10.8 percent increase from 2024’s 5,260 casualties.