The Trump administration released of trove of files Wednesday from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under previous administrations, showing how the agency was “weaponized to advance a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values.”

Tucked in the extensive cache of video calls, memos, and internal communications, a January 5, 2022, video conference shows a Soros-backed organization teaching the USAID under the Biden administration how to classify Breitbart News stories as “disinformation” — even if the information in the articles would “fact check to be correct.”

The video call was led by the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), a British group funded by leftist billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations that pressures advertisers to defund right-of-center media outlets in the U.S. and abroad over alleged “disinformation.”

GDI cofounder Danny Rogers, who spent the first few minutes of the call detailing his extensive work in the intelligence community, used Breitbart News’s coverage of illegal immigrant crime as an example of how to classify media disinformation using the organization’s “lens of adversarial narrative conflict.”

“Often the goal of those who intentionally spread disinformation is to paralyze the conversation in an argument over what is and isn’t true — so relying on a sort of true/false definition or any sort of false dichotomy-based definition of disinformation I think can not only fail these simple tests, but can actually play right into the adversary’s hands, so to speak,” Rogers said. “So a better example around which I’d like to build a definition is this one: so Breitbart News, maybe you know of, is widely considered in the community, at this point, to be a frequent peddler of disinformation. Surely, you know, coming out of the, the last election cycle they were certainly on our radar at the Global Disinformation Index (CDI) as a high risk outlet.”

Rogers pointed to Breitbart News’s coverage of crimes committed by illegal aliens and admitted that they are “a series of what amounts just kind of local news stories, each of which is sort of based somewhere in fact that, that if you fact check the bulk of these stories, they would fact check to be correct.”

He went on to claim that even though the stories are factual, they are “cherry-picked” in order to create a “broader implicit narrative.”

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“And in this case, this implicit narrative is an anti-immigrant narrative that immigrants disproportionately commit crimes,” he claimed.

“If I only show you the crimes committed by immigrants, then you will get the impression that immigrants disproportionately commit crimes, which of course is statistically incorrect, actually. Immigrants are statistically less likely to commit crimes. And so right there is a sort of implicit narrative that is intentionally misleading that is built, used to cherry-pick elements of the truth,” he continued. “And that gets us to at least how we at the Global Disinformation Index think about the concept of disinformation through the lens of what we call ‘adversarial narrative conflict.’ And these adversarial narratives, they have a number of…defining features. One is that they can be implicit or explicit. And so, you know, as we showed with the Breitbart example, it’s an implicit anti-immigrant narrative. They’re intentionally misleading.”

Rogers made no mention of the actual reason for reporting on illegal immigrant crime, which is to point out that, unlike crimes committed by a citizen population, any crime committed in the U.S. by an illegal alien should be almost 100 percent avoidable by enforcing existing immigration laws. For example, murders committed by illegal aliens against U.S. citizens, such as the killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, would largely be avoided if those individuals were blocked from entering the country.

After the video, USAID staff praised Rogers’ presentation and called it “absolutely fascinating.”

“You can’t see or hear the roaring ovation coming from all the cameras but we’re very grateful to you,” one attendee said.

GDI had maintained a media blacklist, known as the “Dynamic Exclusion List,” which reportedly flagged at least 39 conservative news outlets — including Breitbart News, the Blaze, the Washington Times, Judicial Watch, MRC.TV, RealClearPolitics, the Daily Wire, and the Washington Examiner — as “false/misleading.”

The list is used by the establishment to discredit conservative news organizations, reduce their ad revenue, and ultimately deplatform them. However, GDI went on to face intense scrutiny and congressional probes and ultimately lost a lot of financial backing in the years after the 2022 video meeting for its role in demonetizing conservative news outlets.

Breitbart News reached out to GDI for comment but did not receive a reply by time of publication.

The Trump administration massively slashed USAID contracts as part of its effort to remove waste, fraud, and abuse from the federal government.

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Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.