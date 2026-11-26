Thanksgiving for modern-day Christians is all about expressing gratitude to God for who He is, His Son Jesus, and what He has done for us, Matthew Everhard, Professor at Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Everhard, who is an expert on Jonathan Edwards and the Puritans and pilgrims, spoke about what Thanksgiving means in the modern day in the light of revisionist history and anti-Christian narratives continually offered by the far-left.

“For us, Thanksgiving has to be attributed to someone. When you give thanks, what are you giving thanks for? There’s no way that we can just in general have thankfulness in our hearts unless that thanksgiving is directed to somebody. And so, for us who are Christians, the point is that we are giving thanks to the God who made us in all of the ways that He has provided for us and delivered us as well,” Everhard said.

Although our modern lives are quite different than the pilgrims, every single person has “to think about what God has done in our lives to provide for us and to protect us,” he encouraged.

“And so, I would hope, brother, that as we are sitting down at our Thanksgiving tables this coming next week, that we would have somebody to whom our thoughts and our hearts incline, and that that would be God, the Lord God, who made the heavens and the earth, and His Son Jesus Christ,” he said.

“That we would truly have thankfulness in our hearts for who He is and what He’s done for us. I think if we miss that, we’re missing the big E on the eye chart. We’re missing the main point of why we do this,” he explained, adding that believers are thanking God for “who He is.”

“He is the God who provides all things for us. He’s the Creator of the heavens and the earth. But also, we’re looking to our surroundings. We’re looking at what God has done in our lives, namely their food, our life, our shelter, our family. We should be thankful for those actual provisions, and then hopefully that turns inward to the heart,” he said.

He added, “We also look at what God has done, forgiving us, loving us, showing us His mercy, and of course, all of that comes in its fullness in what God has done for us through Christ, the Savior, who died and rose again, that we might be saved.”

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