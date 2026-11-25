The Boston City Council adopted a resolution last Wednesday designating Thursday, Nov. 26, a “National Day of Mourning” in the city, though the measure carries no legal weight and makes no change to city operations.

Councilor Benjamin Weber introduced the resolution, which 11 other councilors co-sponsored, Fox News reported. The council has passed similar ceremonial recognitions ahead of Thanksgiving in prior years.

Councilor At-Large Julia Mejia argued at the Nov. 18 meeting that the account of the holiday taught in American classrooms leaves out “the devastating consequences that colonialization [sic] had and continues to have on Indigenous peoples.” Councilors have taken up the same measure before Thanksgiving in past years.

In Plymouth, the town that hosted the 1621 harvest feast between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag, the observance has turned into a court fight. The United American Indians of New England have gathered on Cole’s Hill every Thanksgiving since 1970.

Plymouth Superior Court Judge Brian Glenny ruled Tuesday, barring the town from demanding insurance, permits, a bond, or indemnification. On the stage, he went the other way. “Plymouth has no obligation under the agreement to provide a stage for UAINE,” the judge wrote in his 10-page order.

The organization filed an emergency motion Nov. 19, after the Select Board voted behind closed doors to demand an insurance policy. Its attorney told the court Monday, “The harm here is irreparable.” Glenny found otherwise, concluding the group could put up a stage of its own.

UAINE claimed the decision rested on a one-word technicality the town had not raised in more than a decade, and insisted it is weighing its legal options. “Settlers frequently break their agreements with Indigenous peoples,” the group argued in a statement.

Select Board Chair Deb Iaquinto said a town-built stage was “never promised or mandated under the original 1998 agreement.” The select board chair noted the town had floated alternatives since January, including renting a stage or using the concrete one already standing on state conservation land.

Police pepper-sprayed marchers at the 1997 gathering and arrested 25 people. Those arrests produced civil rights claims, and the 1998 settlement resolved them.

The framing has since reached elementary school classrooms. Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia recommends a Thanksgiving lesson for grades two through five that includes a slide titled “Day of Mourning.”