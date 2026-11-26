European Union (E.U.) leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday to dive into the bloc’s long-term budget and extract a big new loan destined for embattled Ukraine as it struggles to meet its economic and military needs.

AP reports the new joint budget will mostly be underwritten by the 27 member countries based on the size of their economies.

A cash tranche of around €45 billion (U.S.$49 billion) for Ukraine is anticipated to help keep it solvent for the next 12 months.

The 2028-2034 package could amount to between one percent and 1.2 percent of the bloc’s gross national income as Russia shows no intention of retreating from Ukraine or seeking a peaceful resolution.

“The time has come to reach an agreement,” European Council President António Costa wrote in a summit invitation letter, as seen by AP.

Last weekend, he tabled a new proposal to solve the budget riddle, cutting about 10 percent off the original European Commission plan.

Costa, who will chair the two-day meeting in Brussels, said that leaders have “the responsibility to find a balanced agreement that will allow the European Union to take on the challenges ahead.”

The AP report sets out nearly a year ago, E.U. leaders endorsed a loan of 90 billion euros ($99 billion) to cover most of the Ukrainian government’s needs for two years.

But Russia’s intensified attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure, along with disruptions to Black Sea trade, are straining Ukraine’s finances.

UK left-wing Prime minister has made no effort to hide his desire to drag the nation back into the E.U. as soon as possible, this delivering it a fresh source of revenue to help meet demands like financing Ukraine’s war with the Russian invading force, as Breitbart News reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report