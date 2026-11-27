Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, went on a rant about NFL officiating after the Chiefs lost a close Thanksgiving Day game to the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs lost 13-10 in harsh winter conditions at the Bills’ Highmark Stadium after a final field goal attempt, the Daily Mail reported.

What set the fans and Mahomes off was a decision by the officiating office in New York to reverse a field ruling that Rashee Rice’s catch was good. The call came on third-and-10 with 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the reversal prevented the team from getting a first down.

The New York office ruled that Rice lost control of the ball as he fell to the ground. The reversal forced the Chiefs to punt.

NFL VP of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth explained the call to the media: “As the receiver is going to the ground, he had the ball in his right hand and when he contacted the ground, his hand slid up the ball, and we deemed that a loss of control.”

But the call sent many fans to social media to blast the NFL.

“WHAT A JOKE. Guess we can’t even play football without getting it called against us,” Mahomes wrote in an Instagram Story.

“Not sure what an actual catch is after that, I guess? I don’t wanna hear shit anymore from anyone,” she continued.

Mahomes also shared other posters and their take on the officiating, one of which read, “That was absolutely a catch by Rice. But remember, the lowest IQ person you know will still say it’s rigged for the Chiefs.”

Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason, was also unhappy with the outcome.

“Well, at least we don’t have to hear all of twitter bithces about the refs being homers for the Chiefs tonight,” the retired NFL player wrote.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid jumped in among the critics, too, adding, “Not one that I agreed with,’ said Reid. ‘This came from New York. They called it a completion. I’m not quite sure what they saw; I saw he had control of the ball, and his elbow hit, then the ball hit, but he had control.”

He continued, saying, “Normally, in those kinds of situations, it has to be clear and obvious. To me that was not clear and obvious.”

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