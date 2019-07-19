Watch: George Washington University Students Say Obama Immigration Quote Is ‘Racist’

Students at George Washington University argued that a quote from Barack Obama on immigration was “racist” when they were told that it was said by President Donald Trump.

During an immigration address in 2014, President Barack Obama announced that America would continue to deploy a slate of aggressive immigration policies that included the deportation of violent criminals. In the address, Obama bragged that deportations of criminals during his presidency were up 80 percent.

We are a nation of laws. Undocumented workers broke our immigration laws, and I believe that they must be held accountable, especially those who may be dangerous. That’s why over the past six years deportations of criminals are up 80 percent, and that’s why we’re going to keep focusing on threats to our security.

This week, students at George Washington University told Campus Reform that President Obama’s 2014 remarks were “racist.” However, they were told that the quote from President Trump.

“I think that policy comes from a place of white American nationalism,” one George Washington University student said.

“Donald Trump has embraced this rhetoric of racism and xenophobia that’s not beneficial to our country at all,” another chimed in.

Eventually, Campus Reform correspondent Cabot Phillips pulled back the curtain, revealing that the quote was actually said by President Obama.

“I thought it was the Trump administration that said something like that,” one of the students featured in the video said.

“I didn’t expect it to be Obama… it never occurred to me that it could be him,” another embarrassed student said.

“My understanding of Obama vs.Trump is that Obama was more liberal as far as amnesty… I expected that quote to come from Trump,” another student added.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.