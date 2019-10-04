Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard Break with Kamala Harris on Trump Twitter Ban

Elizabeth Warren joined rival Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard in opposition to Kamala Harris’ call for Twitter to ban President Trump’s account.

During a campaign event, Warren was asked by a reporter whether Twitter should ban Trump, to which she responded with a one-word answer: “no.”

This puts the Masachussetts senator at odds with competing Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who said that Twitter should ban the President because of his commentary on the alleged “whistleblower.”

“He has used his platform, president of the United States, in a way that’s been about inciting fear,” said Harris earlier this week.

Tulsi Gabbard was the first Democrat candidate to break with Harris, promising to “stand up for every American’s right and freedom of speech, no matter how strongly I may disagree with that speech. This freedom is the First Amendment of the Constitution for a reason and I will do all I can to stand up for it.”

Gabbard has previously called out Silicon Valley for political censorship, even filing a lawsuit against tech giant Google over alleged censorship of her campaign ads. She has also called the dominance of big tech over public discourse a “threat to free speech, fair elections, and our democracy.”

Warren’s statements have been more contradictory. While she has disagreed with Harris on Twitter banning Trump, and once condemned Facebook for its power to “shut down debate” after it removed an ad for her campaign in March this year, she has also called for Twitter to censor allegedly “racist” criticism of Kamala Harris.