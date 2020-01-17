Harvard Law Students Protest Recruitment Event by Firm Representing ExxonMobil

A group of Harvard Law School students protested during a first-year recruitment reception hosted by the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison over the firm’s relationship with ExxonMobil.

According to a report by Bloomberg News, a group of first-year Harvard Law School students caused a disruption during a recent recruitment dinner to bring attention to their host’s relationship with ExxonMobil.

The event was hosted by the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, which has represented ExxonMobil in lawsuits alleging that they have damaged the environment.

“We are here tonight because this is a do or die moment in human history,” one student protester yelled during the event. “We have just a few years left to address the climate crisis. That means stopping corporate polluters.”

First-year student Amy Frieder told Bloomberg News that America can’t effectively address climate issues without “dismantling” firms like Paul Weiss that defend the fossil fuel industry.

It’s often said that law students are some of the most cautious people around, since our reputations are established right away. But we’re here today, standing up and taking this risk because we know we can’t address the climate crisis without dismantling the institutions that shield the fossil fuel industry from accountability for the harm they’ve caused. And as the future lawyers Paul Weiss depends on to recruit, we believe we are actually in a position to do something about it.

In a statement on the student’s protest, Paul Weiss said the firm is committed to “free speech and debate.”

“Paul Weiss is committed to free speech and debate, just as we are committed to the principle that we represent our clients and safeguard the rule of law zealously and to the best of our abilities,” said Karp.

