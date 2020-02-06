Arizona State University Leftist: ‘Slash Republican Throats’

An apparent leftist on the campus of Arizona State University (ASU) was caught on camera threatening to “slash Republican throats.” Police are now investigating the incident.

“Slash his throat!” shouted the individual at a group of Arizona State students showing their support for President Donald Trump on ASU’s Tempe campus.

“Every fucking Republican,” he added. “Suck my fucking balls. Slash Republican throats. Slash fascist throats. Death to fascists.”

The expletive cries were caught on video and posted to Twitter by an account claiming to represent the school’s Students for Trump student group.

Watch below:

🚨CRAZY LEFTIST ON COLLEGE CAMPUS🚨 Watch as a tolerant leftist threatens to “slash the throat” of @realDonaldTrump and every Republican. We will NOT let the left silence us! @TrumpStudents #KeepAmericaGreat 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PZcTLhR6MK — Students for Trump at ASU (@sft_asu) February 6, 2020

“CRAZY LEFTIST ON COLLEGE CAMPUS,” tweeted the Students for Trump at ASU account on Wednesday. “Watch as a tolerant leftist threatens to ‘slash the throat’ of [President Trump] and every Republican. We will NOT let the left silence us!”

Hours after the video was posted to Twitter, Arizona State University campus police said that they were investigating a video involving threats, according to a report by the Arizona Republic.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media where an individual appears to be making threats,” said the police department. “We are working with the University to address the matter.”

As of Thursday morning, the Students for Trump at ASU tweet has been retweeted over 3,000 times and liked over 7,000 times, causing the video to garner nearly 3 million views.

“We are looking into this video posted to Twitter that shows a young male screaming at a couple of other people on campus about political leanings. Not sure when it was recorded, but it appears to have been uploaded to social today,” said ASU spokesman Jerry Gonzalez to the Arizona Republic.

The Students for Trump at ASU Twitter account noted that the incident occurred on Wednesday — the same day that the Senate acquitted President Trump of two articles of impeachment.

