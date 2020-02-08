Milwaukee Teacher Placed on Leave After Calling Rush Limbaugh Cancer Diagnosis ‘Awesome’

An English teacher from Milwaukee High School of the Arts in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was placed on leave after referring to radio personality Rush Limbaugh’s recent cancer diagnosis as “awesome,” and saying that he hopes the conservative host dies a “painful” death.

“[L]imbaugh absolutely should have to suffer from cancer,” tweeted Travis Sarandos. “[I]t’s awesome that he’s dying, and hopefully it is as quick as it is painful.”

Sarandos, who appears to have since deleted his Twitter account — @travis_MKE — was placed on leave on Wednesday, according to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The teacher had been responding to another user on Twitter, who said, “No one should ever have to suffer from cancer,” and expressed hope that Limbaugh would “make a speedy recovery,” and then begin advocating for “affordable health care.”

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the teacher was not speaking on behalf of the school district, its students, or other employees of MPS, and later added that Sarandos has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

On Monday, Limbaugh announced on his nationally syndicated radio show that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump awarded the conservative radio host with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address.

Limbaugh appeared visibly emotional as the president made the announcement, moments before First Lady Melania Trump presented the medal and placed it around his neck.

“Here tonight is a special man — beloved by millions of Americans — who just received a stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis,” said President Trump on Tuesday. “This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet.”

“Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” added the president, as State of the Union attendees gave the radio host a standing ovation.

Milwaukee Public Schools did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

