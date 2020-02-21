University of Florida Hosts ‘Sex in the Swamp’ Event

The University of Florida hosted its annual “Sex in the Swamp” event on Thursday. The event even encouraged students to participate in a condom art show, called the “condom art showcase” for a chance to win a pair of Apple AirPods.

“Campus and community organizations gather to provide a variety of great Spring Break tips, information and freebies,” reads the event description on the university’s website.

This year, Sex in the Swamp was sponsored by ONE brand condoms, which also displayed a “condom art showcase.”

“As a part of this event, we are hosting a condom art showcase sponsored by ONE® brand condoms!” added the event description.

Sex in the Swamp, which is held annually, was hosted this year by the Student Health Care Center, partnered with the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Eta Sigma Gamma at UF.

The school describes the event as “a sexual health & safety event aimed at educating students about risky behaviors and preventative tips before spring break,” with this year’s theme being “Peace, love and safe sex!”

The university also offered its artistic students the opportunity to participate in Sex in the Swamp by competing in the condom “design challenge.”

“Do you have a talent for unconventional design?” inquires the event description, before encouraging students to “show us what you’ve got!” with regards to creating condom “art.”

“As part of the design challenge, students must create and transform condoms into an art piece, accessory, or article of clothing that will compete in this year’s Sex in the Swamp event,” reads the description.

Students who participated in the condom art show were even provided with “colored, non-lubricated condoms.”

“Colored, non-lubricated condoms will be provided to each team,” states the event description. “Designs will be displayed at the Sex in the Swamp event and attendees will vote for their favorite creation.”

The winners of Thursday’s Sex in the Swamp condom art show received a pair of AirPod headphones.

The University of Florida did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

