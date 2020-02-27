Appeals Court Rules Against PragerU in Google Censorship Case

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals announced this week that it has upheld a district court ruling dismissing PragerU’s federal case against Google and YouTube. The case is based on Google’s censorship of PragerU videos on YouTube.

A press release from PragerU states that the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a district court ruling dismissing PragerU’s federal case against Google and its video hosting platform YouTube. This decision comes six months after the court heard arguments from PragerU’s attorneys appealing the lower court’s decision.

PragerU has argued that over 200 PragerU videos have been censored by YouTube, which labeled them as “dangerous” or “derogatory.” The conservative educational organization argued that the videos are not being restricted for explicit or obscene content, but rather are blocked by YouTube in an attempt to restrict conservative ideas. PragerU has published a video explaining the lawsuit against YouTube which can be watched here.

Marissa Streit, the CEO of PragerU, commented on the decision stating: “As we feared, the Ninth circuit got this one wrong, and the important issue of online censorship did not get a fair shake in court. Sadly, it appears as if even the Ninth Circuit is afraid of Goliath — Google. We’re not done fighting for free speech and we will keep pushing forward.”

PragerU stated that it plans to continue its parallel lawsuit in California State Court relating to the same case. A court date is reportedly expected to come later this year where PragerU will provide oral arguments in its appeal.

PragerU Chief Marketing Officer Craig Strazzeri commented on the finding, stating: “Of course this ruling is disappointing, but we won’t stop fighting and spreading public awareness of Big Tech’s censorship of conservative ideas. YouTube continues to falsely claim that they are not politically biased, but their recent six-figure investment in the left-wing news channel The Young Turks proves otherwise.”

