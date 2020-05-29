White House: Twitter Says Post on Minneapolis Riots Didn’t Break Any Rules

Twitter appeared to inadvertently admit that one of President Donald Trump’s tweets, now censored by the platform, did not in fact violate the site’s rules.

These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen.” said Trump in his now-censored tweet. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

The tweet was then repeated by the official White House Twitter account, which was also censored.

But in an email to the White House, Twitter appeared to admit that the tweet did not in fact violate the platform’s rules.

“We investigated the content and could not identify any violations of the Twitter Rules,” said Twitter in an email to the White House. The email is in the standard format used to notify all users of tweets that have been reported for terms of service violations, including a reference to German law, indicating that the report likely originated from a German user.

Twitter, in an email to the White House moments ago, admitted that the very tweet they are censoring does not violate any Twitter rules. So why are they still censoring it?https://t.co/sMtjFipu5N pic.twitter.com/xsr8glIwQS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

“Twitter, in an email to the White House moments ago, admitted that the very tweet they are censoring does not violate any Twitter rules,” said the White House in a statement on Twitter. “So why are they still censoring it?”

Because they’re leftist hacks trying to manipulate an election… and they’re also full of crap. https://t.co/qCEwjepD4f — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 29, 2020

The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., added his thoughts: “Because they’re leftist hacks trying to manipulate an election… and they’re also full of crap.”

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.