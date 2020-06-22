Columbus State Community College: Columbus Statue ‘Not Consistent’ with Our Values

Columbus State Community College announced this week that they will remove a statue of Christopher Columbus from campus grounds. One college official said in a statement that the statue was “not consistent” with the community college’s values.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Columbus State Community College in Columbus, Ohio, has announced that it will remove a statue of Christopher Columbus from campus over concern that its presence goes against the college’s values.

Columbus State Board of Trustees President Anthony Joseph argued that the statue was removed as part of a larger effort to expand “diversity and inclusion” at the college.

“In taking this action, we are being mindful of societal change and forward movement,” Joseph said. “We do not seek to erase history, but to make an intentional shift in what we visibly honor and celebrate as an institution. This is the first of many steps in what will be a lengthy journey as the College seeks to build on and improve our ongoing efforts toward broadened diversity and inclusion.”

In a statement, Columbus State Community College President David Harrison argued that the statue was not “consistent with the values and mission” of the college.

As an institution of higher education with a specific mission to foster critical thinking and service to its community and student population, Columbus State has a unique opportunity and duty to address systemic racism on our campuses. The collegiate setting is often where students begin to refine their understanding of history and the world around them. Our students contributed their voices to this discourse around systemic racism, reinforcing the conclusion that the Christopher Columbus statue is not consistent with the values and mission of Columbus State. How we choose to memorialize or celebrate our history is always the result of choices and is both dynamic and evolving as we are inclusive of more voices.

Breitbart News reported last week that a Rhode Island middle school teacher was arrested in connection to the vandalism of a statue of Christopher Columbus in Providence. Social studies teacher Derrick Garforth was arrested after running away from police officers with two accomplices.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.