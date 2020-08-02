WATCH: College Students Reject Kamala Harris as Biden VP Pick

College students were interviewed this week by Campus Reform about the possibility of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selecting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate. Most students argued that it would be inappropriate to select Harris as a running mate due to her work as a district attorney in California.

Some students argued that selecting Harris as a running mate would send the message that Biden is against the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s difficult for me to say. Obviously, I’m not a person of color so its especially difficult for me to say. I would say we should probably not have Kamala Harris,” one student added.

“I know Kamala Harris has that history as a prosecutor…what America needs right now is someone who is progressive and adaptive to change,” another student chimed in. “I don’t think the vice presidential nominee should have that kind of history.”

Some students even argued that current and former law enforcement officials should not seek public office.

“I think it takes a lot of nerve for people to be doing that,” one student said. “There’s so many other people in the world that have like different opinions and will make the world a so much better place.”

“Given a lot of backlash and injustices that have been revealed, I don’t think it’s the right time for law enforcement officers to solidify or expand their positions,” another student added.

