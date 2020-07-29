President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would be “a fine choice” for former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

“I think she’d be a fine choice, Kamala Harris,” Trump told reporters. “She’d be a fine choice.”

The president commented at the White House as he left for a trip to Texas.

Trump took an interest in Harris during the Democrat presidential primaries in 2019 but frequently said that he did not see her winning the primary.

“They talk about Kamala, I don’t see Kamala,” Trump said in an interview with Fox and Friends in June 2019. In August 2019, Trump panned one of her debate performances. “I think that Kamala did not do well last night,” he said.

Biden said Tuesday that he would pick a running mate next week.

“I’m going to have a choice in the first week in August,” Biden told reporters. “And I promise, I’ll let you know when I do.”

Speculation that Biden would choose Harris only increased after an image of the former Vice President’s notes were captured by an AP photographer.