L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Shuts Off Power at TikTok ‘Party House’

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the power to be shut off at TikTok influencers’ “party house” over gatherings at the residence in violation of new rules implemented in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Garcetti has authorized the city to disconnect utility service at a “party house” in the Hollywood Hills that has been deemed in “violation of public health orders,” according to a statement on Wednesday by the Los Angeles mayor.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles mayor had warned that he would instruct city officials to cut off power and water to properties where “flagrant violations” of social distancing rules have taken place.

Garcetti had been reacting to reports of large parties in the hills, including one where people reportedly threw money from balconies — and where a gang-related shooting later killed one and wounded four people at the party.

“Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” tweeted Garcetti on Wednesday evening.

“Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk,” he added.

Now, the home of “several TikTok stars,” including Bryce Hall, has had its power shut off, according to a report by the Los Angles Times.

“suddenly the turns have tabled,” tweeted 21-year-old Hall on Wednesday evening, a few hours following the mayor’s tweet.

“With more than 2,000 Angelenos — and over 170,000 Americans — lost to COVID-19, we need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus. That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors, and many others at risk,” Mayor Garcetti said in a statement.

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” he added. “The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”

Hall, who has 12.9 million TikTok followers, published a video on Wednesday of him dancing to the song Electric Love with another man, reported the Los Angeles Times.

“We will restore utilities when the order is made to do so,” said Department of Water and Power spokesman Joe Ramallo.

