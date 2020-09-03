U. of Illinois Sanctions 100+ Students for Breaking Coronavirus Rules

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign disciplined over 100 students this week that were found to have violated protocols that were designed to mitigate the spread of the Chinese virus. Universities around the nation have recently introduced policies that impose sanctions on students that attend large social gatherings.

According to a report by ABC News 7, over 100 students at the University of Illinois were disciplined this week over their failure to comply with coronavirus mitigation policies adopted by the university at the outset of the semester.

Over 100 students were disciplined and 2 were suspended this week after they were found to have violated mitigation policies. The university claims that they have recorded 1,000 positive coronavirus tests since students returned to campus

In a statement, University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones said that the behavior of a small number of students has forced the university to consider shutting down the campus.

“The irresponsible and, I might add, dangerous actions of a small number of our students has created the very real possibility of ending an in-person semester for all of us here at Illinois,” Jones said. “We believe taking swift action to identify and remove students who refuse to follow our safety guideline is the right decision,” Jones added.

The University of Illinois is not the only institution to adopt impose sanctions on students that interfere with mitigation efforts. Boston University announced in August that they would suspend students that attend parties.

Breitbart News reported in August that eight students at the University of Pittsburgh were banned from campus over violations of the university’s mitigation policies. The students will be permitted to attend their courses remotely from their homes.

