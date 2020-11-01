Facebook Claims ‘Enforcement Error’ in Blacklisting of ‘NJ Women for Trump’ Group

Facebook claims that an “enforcement error” resulted in the blacklisting of a “New Jersey Women for Trump” group from its platform. The company quickly reversed course after President Donald Trump demanded it restore the unjustly banned group on Sunday.

A popular group with over 29,000 members called “New Jersey Women for Trump” was removed from the Facebook platform on Saturday.

Facebook’s decision to remove the group caught the attention of President Trump. “@Facebook Put them back NOW!” the president tweeted early Sunday morning. The president’s tweet included an article from NJ.com which detailed Facebook’s decision to blacklist the group just days before the election.

The group was restored shortly after the President’s tweet. Facebook reportedly said that the group was temporarily removed as the result of an “enforcement error.”

“Being restored immediately. @Facebook stated that they made an “enforcement error”. Thank you!” Trump wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Being restored immediately. @Facebook stated that they made an “enforcement error”. Thank you! https://t.co/EJDJ0ztbT2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020

The group’s co-director Priscilla Confrey told Fox News this week that she believes Facebook has too much power.

“I just think these companies, these social media groups, have too much power. They offer to you to open up a group on their social media platform, and you could have 30,000 members, and they shut it down without telling you anything,” Confrey said.

In a Facebook post, Confrey announced that Facebook had restored the group.

