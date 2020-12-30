Wired Lists ‘Most Dangerous People on Internet,’ and Spoiler: #1 Is Donald Trump

For the sixth year in a row, Wired has listed President Donald Trump at the top of the publication’s “Most Dangerous People on The Internet” list. According to the leftist tech publication, Trump “remains the world’s single most powerful source of disinformation and the internet’s most toxic cyberbully.”

Wired Explained its ranking of President Trump, writing:

For the sixth year in a row, Donald Trump tops our list. As his presidential term comes to an end, he remains the world’s single most powerful source of disinformation and the internet’s most toxic cyberbully. Trump has used his massive Twitter presence to downplay fears of Covid-19 and confuse public understanding since the virus’s earliest days, at a time when an organized response might have saved thousands of lives. He went on to promote unproven and eventually discredited treatments for the disease, like the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine. He demanded the “liberation” of states whose governors instituted restrictions on businesses to stop the spread of Covid-19, and helped refashion the choice to wear a mask into a partisan political issue. In the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, he railed against the Black Lives Matter protestors in cities across the US, painting them exclusively as rioters and fanning the flames of violence with online declarations like “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” And he spent the last months of his presidency in a shameful, deranged attempt to convince his followers that the results of an election he squarely lost to Joe Biden were rigged, an assertion that even his own administration officials have stated has no basis in reality. The damage Trump has inflicted with social media alone will resonate through history. And as he reportedly lays the groundwork for a 2024 run, that damage will continue.

Others that made Wired‘s list include Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who it claims “watched as his social network amplified misinformation.” Also included on the list is a Russian hacking group known as UNC2452 who may be behind the recent hack of SolarWinds.

White House adviser and neuroradiology expert at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, Scott Atlas, also made Wired‘s list for allegedly spreading misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wired also listed Jim and Ron Watkins for their 8Chan message board which has become a hub for the QAnon conspiracy theory. The TrikBot hackers who took advantage of the global pandemic and utilized ransomware attacks on government systems, medical research facilities, and hospitals also made the list.

Three other hacker groups, GRU, Berserk Bear, and Iran’s IRGC hackers finished off Wired‘s list of the most dangerous people on the internet in 2020.

