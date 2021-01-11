Facebook Blocks Ron Paul from Managing His Own Page

Facebook on Monday blocked former Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) from managing his own Facebook page. The libertarian figurehead shared a screenshot of a message Facebook sent to him.

Paul tweeted, “With no explanation other than ‘repeatedly going against our community standards,’ @Facebook has blocked me from managing my page. Never have we received notice of violating community standards in the past and nowhere is the offending post identified.”

Facebook’s boilerplate censorship message to Paul declares, “Due to repeatedly going against our Community Standard, you’re temporarily blocked from creating new Pages and managing your existing pages. Review our Community Standards to see what’s a violation on Facebook”:

The only thing we posted to Facebook today was my weekly "Texas Straight Talk" column, which I have published every week since 1976. — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 11, 2021

Facebook’s message to Paul did not include any specific information identifying what content was violative of its “community standards” or how. The Facebook employee(s) who decided to restrict Paul’s access to his page was not identified.

Facebook’s restriction of Paul’s access to its platform is the latest example of a broader pattern of left-wing censorship driven by Big Tech.

Kelley Paul, wife of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), highlighted Twitter’s arbitrary application of its own nebulous terms of service on Sunday when she criticized the left-wing digital platform for not removing threats against her husband.

“Hey @jack, remember how for the last three years you have allowed thousands of hateful tweets celebrating my husband’s assault and encouraging more violence against him? I do,” wrote Paul’s wife in a tweet:

Hey @jack , remember how for the last three years you have allowed thousands of hateful tweets celebrating my husband’s assault and encouraging more violence against him? I do. — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) January 10, 2021

On Monday, Axios reported that Facebook would halt “political spending” following last week’s unrest on Capitol Hill. Axios opted against capturing and quantifying Facebook’s left-wing political censorship and advocacy as a monetary contribution amounting to “political spending” benefiting Democrats.