Data: Social Media Mentions of Donald Trump Have Dropped 90%

Data from social media measurement firms Zignal Labs and Facebook-owned CrowdTangle shows a drastic the drop in conversation about President Trump on the internet, according to a report by Recode.

Mentions of Trump have dropped by 34 percent on Twitter, and 23 percent on Facebook the week after he was banned from both platform earlier this year. From there, mentions of the former president have continued to drop — about 90 percent — on both platforms.

Data from Zignal Labs shows that Trump garnered nearly 50 million mentions in the week beginning January 3 on Twitter. The following week — after Twitter banned Trump from the platform — mentions declined to around 30 million, and have continued to drop.

In the last month, that number plunged to around 3 million mentions per week — which is reportedly around the same level it was before Trump ran for president.

Data from CrowdTangle shows that the week of the 2020 presidential election, Trump’s posts — or posts that included the word “Trump” — on Facebook had the highest number of interactions, with 427 million “likes,” reactions, comments, and shares.

That number spikes to around 300 million the week of January 6, but after Facebook banned the former president from posting to his account, interactions have dropped to levels lower than any seen in the past year — roughly 30 million per week.

The report added that while one might expect a president’s social media engagement to drop after leaving office, “Trump was an exception,” suggesting that his ban from social media likely plays a part in the steep drop in interactions and mentions.

On Wednesday, Facebook’s newly created oversight board ruled that the company was right to blacklist the former president’s account.

