Report: T-Mobile Investigates Claim of Massive Customer Data Breach

T-Mobile is reportedly investigating recent claims that the company has been victim to a massive customer data breach. The alleged hacker claims to have private data on more than 100 million T-Mobile customers.

Motherboard reports that T-Mobile has begun investigating its internal data systems after a forum post online claimed to be selling access to a trove of user data. The post did not specifically say that the data came from T-Mobile but the seller informed Motherboard that the data was linked to over 100 million people and came from T-Mobile servers.

According to the hacker, the data for sale includes phone numbers, names, social security numbers, phone IMEI numbers, and driver’s license information. Motherboard saw samples of this data and has since confirmed the details appear to be accurate information on a number of T-Mobile customers.

The seller claims to have gained access to multiple servers related to T-Mobile. The seller is asking for payment in the form of six Bitcoin, roughly $270,000, for a section of the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses. The seller told Motherboard: “I think they already found out because we lost access to the backdoored servers.” However, the seller added that they had already locally downloaded the data and “it’s backed up in multiple places.”

In a statement to Motherboard, T-Mobile said: “We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time.”

This isn’t the first time that T-Mobile has faced a major data breach, in January of 2020 the company was victim to a breach in which hackers gained access to customer proprietary network information (CNPI) and call-related information. At the time, the breach was the second in 2020 and the fourth that the company had faced since 2018.

Read more at Motherboard here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com