Josh Hawley to Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Must Stop ‘Aiding and Abetting the Drug Overdose Epidemic’

This week Sen. Josh Hawley sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding a response from the tech giant CEO to a recent investigation that found that drug dealers are operating openly selling opioids and other drugs on the Facebook-owned Instagram platform.

Hawley wrote:

The findings of the report are horrifying, especially as our nation confronts a drug overdose epidemic of historic proportions and an alarming deterioration of teenagers’ mental health precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic and misguided mitigation measures to it. According to provisional data from the National Center for Health Statistics released in November, more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the 12-month period between May 2020 and April 2021—a record high and a 30 percent increase over the previous year… It is unconscionable that any company would aid and abet this epidemic of death and despair. Unfortunately, given Instagram’s blatant disregard for the mental health of its young users, the findings from TPP’s investigation are not shocking.

Hawley demanded that Zuckerberg provide an explanation of the measures and protocols put in place by Instagram to track and remove these drug dealing accounts. Hawley further requested information on whether Instagram had collaborated with law enforcement officials to crack down on the issue.

Hawley asked that Instagram answer the following questions by January 31, 2022:

Instagram’s Community Guidelines state that the “buying or selling non-medical or pharmaceutical drugs are…not allowed.”[6] What steps has Instagram taken to prevent the sale of illicit and prescription drugs on your platform? What protocols does Instagram have for the removal of accounts selling drugs? How many accounts have been removed for violations? Does Instagram currently partner with law enforcement when dealing with accounts selling drugs? If so, what does this partnership entail? If not, does your company plan to begin doing so?

Read Hawley’s full letter here.

