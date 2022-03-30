‘Lunatics Are Running the Asylum:’ Joe Rogan Blasts ‘Mentall Ill’ Employees of Big Tech Giants

Joe Rogan recently criticized “activist” employees at tech giants, calling them “mentally ill.” Describing the Masters of the Universe at Google, Rogan said: “The lunatics are running the asylum to a certain extent because there’s a lot of people working inside the company now that legitimately are mentally ill and they consider themselves activists.”

The New York Post reports that UFC commentator, comedian, and podcast host Joe Rogan has lashed out at “activist” employees of Big Tech firms. Rogan called the employees “mentally ill” and “lunatics who are running the asylum to a certain extent.”

Rogan’s comments were made while speaking with ex-Apple and Facebook engineer Antonio García Martinez on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Martínez departed from Apple shortly after he was hired when employees complained of “misogynistic” comments in a book that he wrote.

Rogan asked Martinez during the interview what working for the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe was like. “For someone from the outside, we look at it and say: ‘How are those fucking places run?’” Rogan asked. Rogan added that he had a “good friend” who worked in a management position at Google before leaving for another “large tech company.”

Rogan stated: “The way she described it to me was, ‘It is utter madness.’ The lunatics are running the asylum to a certain extent because there’s a lot of people working inside the company now that legitimately are mentally ill and they consider themselves activists.”

Rogan added that tech bosses “have to placate” the workers “because they’re a certain percentage of the population that works for the company, and they’re the loudest, and they oftentimes don’t get work done.”

Martinez commented on his time at the companies stating that big tech firms such as Facebook are “kind of like a cult” as employees are brought to a “campus lifestyle” where “they do your laundry for you” and “feed you.”

“Facebook was a cult, and I joined it, and I was a happy member of it,” Martinez said. “It was very powerful. Everyone sacrificed themselves for the sake of the empire and its emperor.”

