George Washington U. Dumps Colonial Mascot for Not Being ‘Inclusive’

George Washington University (GW) officials have decided to remove the school’s “Colonial” mascot following years of woke activists demanding the university ban it for not being “inclusive.” Students then suggested the university change its mascot to a “hippo” or a “riverhorse” instead.

“After a thoughtful and deliberate process that engaged the university community for feedback, the George Washington University’s Board of Trustees has accepted the recommendation of a Special Committee to discontinue the use of the Colonials moniker,” GW announced in a statement.

“The decision to change the Colonials moniker was not taken lightly,” the university added, before stressing that “a new moniker will help unify the university community and serve as a source of pride.”

In a purported email shared to Twitter by Young Americas Foundation, the university went on stress that it is important for the new GW mascot to reflect “the values, strengths and diversity of our worldwide population.”

BREAKING: The George Washington University has voted to get rid of the colonial mascot, after years of concerns from leftists about the “inclusivity” of the mascot. https://t.co/4QeF6K3cup pic.twitter.com/Cg271N6nlJ — YAF (@yaf) June 15, 2022

The university added that choosing a new moniker “will require a deliberate and thoughtful process” that “will engage the entire GW community of alumni, students, friends, faculty and staff to ensure that everyone has the chance to be heard.”

GW announcing that it has decided to scrap the Colonials comes after years of woke activists demanding the school change its mascot. The initial call to ban the university’s mascot began in 2018.

In urging GW to end the Colonials, students argued the nickname may “discourage” the campus community due to it not being “inclusive.” Students then suggested the university change its mascot to a “hippo” or a “riverhorse” instead.

The university said it will continue to use the Colonials mascot until a new nickname is chosen. The school’s new moniker is expected to be introduced by the 2023-2024 academic year.

