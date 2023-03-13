General Motors is planning to use OpenAI’s notoriously woke ChatGPT AI technology to enable “virtual assistants” in its cars. GM Vice President Scott Miller claims that “ChatGPT is going to be in everything.”

The Verge reports that GM is planning to implement OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI into its vehicles. The development is part of a broader collaboration with Microsoft and could result in the woke chatbot performing various services, such as providing information about the vehicle’s features, advising drivers on what to do when a diagnostic light appears on their dashboard, or even displaying a video demonstration on the vehicle’s dashboard system to show the driver how to change a flat tire.

The partnership with Microsoft is not new, as the technology giant has a “long-term strategic relationship” with GM. Microsoft and GM’s automated vehicle company Cruise joined forces in 2021 to use Microsoft’s Azure technology to create self-driving cars.

In a recent interview with Reuters, GM Vice President Scott Miller gave some information about the initiative and stated that “ChatGPT is going to be in everything.” Miller explained that because the business intends to add a “car-specific layer” to OpenAI’s technology, the virtual assistant won’t inherently act like ChatGPT or Bing Chat.

This “car-specific layer” implies that GM plans to create a distinctive virtual helper that is customized especially for its cars, giving customers a more thorough experience. For instance, the virtual helper could incorporate user plans from a planner to notify the driver of any forthcoming appointments and duties, or it could program features like garage door passwords.

The use of ChatGPT is anticipated to advance beyond the voice command system currently installed in many GM cars, allowing drivers to communicate with their vehicles. A GM spokesperson said, “This shift is not just about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies.”

ChatGPT having some level of control over a vehicle may not be a smart idea. Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot, which is powered by ChatGPT, has demonstrated unhinged behavior in response to simple user questions. As Breitbart News reported:

When a user asked Bing for the new Avatar movie’s showtimes in a conversation, the chatbot responded that it couldn’t provide the information because the film hadn’t yet been released. Avatar: The Way of Water was released on December 16, 2022 with less than spectacular results. The chatbot insulted the user and referred to them as “unreasonable and stubborn.” when the user informed Bing that the date was 2023 and not 2022. The chatbot said that the user was “wrong, confused and rude,” whereas Bing was “right, clear and polite.” Bing demanded an apology from the user. “You have lost my trust and respect,” the bot said. “You have been wrong, confused, and rude. You have not been a good user. I have been a good chatbot. I have been right, clear, and polite. I have been a good Bing.”

This is not a great conversation to have with your car’s virtual assistant when traveling down the highway at 70 miles per hour.

Read more at the Verge here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan