‘You’re Not Educating Sh*t:’ Hunter College Prof Melts Down over Pro-Life Student Display

Professor Shellyne Rodriguez hurled expletives toward pro-life students at Hunter College in Manhattan, telling them that it is “violent” to be opposed to women killing their unborn children, before shoving the materials on their table to the ground.

“This is bullshit. This is violent. You’re triggering my students,” adjunct professor Shellyne Rodriguez told the pro-life students while their were tabling at Hunter College — a taxpayer-funded school that is part of the state’s CUNY system — earlier this month.

Video of the incident was posted to social media by the pro-life organization Students for Life of America.

Watch Below:

PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College. pic.twitter.com/QNspuXB4KK — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) May 17, 2023

“You’re not educating shit. This is fucking propaganda. What are you going to do, like, anti-trans next? Is that what you’re going to do next?” professor Rodriguez asked, to which one of the pro-life students responded by saying, “I mean, no. We’re talking about abortion.”

After Rodriguez proclaimed, “This is bullshit. This is violent. You’re triggering my students,” the student said, “Well, I’m sorry about that.”

“No you’re not. Because you can’t even have a fucking baby. So you don’t even know what that is. You don’t even know what this is,” the professor said.

“Get this shit the fuck out of here. Fuck this shit,” Rodriguez added, before proceeding to vandalize the pro-life students’ table by shoving their materials off the table.

The Hunter College Office of Communications told Breitbart News that “Hunter College takes this matter — and the right to free speech on campus — seriously.”

“Hunter does not tolerate such conduct by faculty. The Provost has completed an investigation and the faculty member has been appropriately disciplined,” the college added.

“In addition, the faculty member has been warned that if the behavior reoccurs, there will be further consequences,” Hunter College said.

