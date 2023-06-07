Malpractice: Biotech Company Grail Mistakenly Tells Hundreds of Customers They Might Have Cancer

In a major error, Grail, a California-based biotech company, mistakenly informed approximately 400 customers that they might have cancer. The company blamed the effort on a software bug.

CBS News reports that a surprising error caused 400 customers to be incorrectly told they may have cancer by California-based biotech company Grail. The business, which is well-known for its Galleri blood test, which can identify over 50 different cancer types, blamed the error on a software configuration problem.

The $949 Galleri test is promoted as a ground-breaking tool in the fight against cancer. But some customers received a form letter that inaccurately stated that a cancer signal had been found, which led to unnecessary worry and confusion.

The business has determined that the error was caused by a software problem with their supplier, PWN Health. The problem was reportedly due to “a misconfiguration of our patient engagement platform used to send templated communications to individuals,” a representative from PWN Health explained. The vendor has since added new processes to prevent a recurrence of such an error.

Grail attempted to fix the issue immediately. “After being notified of the incident, Grail immediately began outreach by phone or email to all individuals who received the PWNHealth letter, and we continued our efforts until we confirmed we successfully reached each individual via phone, email or letter,” a company spokeswoman stated.

Interestingly, more than half of the incorrect letters were sent to customers whose blood hadn’t yet been drawn for the Galleri test. The company quickly made it clear that there was no problem with the Galleri laboratory test results themselves.

Despite the seriousness of the error, Grail has stated that it has not been made aware of any reports of patient harm or negative outcomes as a result of the incorrect letters. With the ability to identify cancer forms that aren’t typically screened for, like those in the gallbladder and pancreas, the company continues to position its Galleri test as a supplement to common single-cancer tests for conditions like colon or breast cancer.

