PHOTOS: First Spanish A.I. Model Earns Nearly $11K Monthly for Agency

Aitana is a 25-year-old model from Barcelona who is raking in money for her agency, however, she is not a real person.

She is the first Spanish model created by artificial intelligence (AI) when the designer and founder of the agency known as The Clueless agency, Rubén Cruz, needed to generate business, EuroNews reported Wednesday.

An image shows the young model who has pink hair and perfectly shaped eyebrows and makes $11,000 a month:

His team has created Aitana for brands who want to work with them. Now, she brings in up to € 10,000 monthly but averages approximately € 3,000.

“We did it so that we could make a better living and not be dependent on other people who have egos, who have manias, or who just want to make a lot of money by posing,” Cruz explained.

Business Today reported Monday that Aitana joined Instagram in June and has 144,000 followers. She reportedly describes herself as a gamer, fitness, and cosplay lover:

She was “created by an agency fed up of model tantrums,” the outlet said, adding she is “cost-effective.”

The agency has also created another model named Maia, who is more “shy” than Aitana.

However, some are worried the unrealistic perfection of the women may make younger people obsessed with wanting to be perfect, the EuroNews report continued:

There is also criticism of the highly sexualised image of the models created. To which the agency responds that they are simply following the aesthetic already created by the real influencers and brands themselves. “If we don’t follow this aesthetic, brands won’t be interested. To change this system, you have to change the vision of the brands. The world in general is sexualised.”

Meanwhile, AI is reportedly targeting victims through text messages, social media, and dating apps to steal their money, according to Breitbart News.

The technology has also caused frustration for celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, who took legal action against an AI app that cloned her likeness without her consent, the outlet reported on November 2.

“Last month, Oscar-winning star Tom Hanks warned fans that a video commercial that seemed to show him selling dental insurance was created by AI, and that he had nothing to do with the product or the company selling it,” the article said.