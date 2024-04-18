Cornell Professor Arrested for ‘Disorderly Conduct’ During Ann Coulter Event

A Cornell University faculty member was arrested after a campus event featuring conservative author and Breitbart News contributor Ann Coulter as its keynote speaker.

Assistant professor Monica Cornejo was arrested for disorderly conduct during the question and answer portion of Ann Coulter’s speech on Tuesday, according to a report by the Cornell Daily Sun.

Video footage posted to social media showed police attempting to remove a woman from the event, while she said, “Don’t touch me. Don’t touch me. Why am I under arrest? Do not touch me. Get off me.”

Watch Below:

A police officer then told the woman, presumably Cornejo, that she was under arrest for “disorderly conduct.”

“I am a faculty member. Do not touch me,” the woman replied. “I will get up. Do not touch me. Get your hands off me.” She then got up from her seat and leaves the venue while Coulter continues delivering her remarks.

Coulter, who graduated Cornell in 1984, returned to campus on Tuesday to deliver remarks during a speaking engagement titled, “Immigration: The Conspiracy To End America.”

Other audience members present during Tuesday’s speaking engagement largely did not not disrupt Coulter while she talked, the Cornell Daily Sun noted.

This is not the first time Coulter has faced adversary while visiting Cornell’s campus.

In November 2022, during her last appearance at Cornell, the conservative commentator was forced to abandon her event after repeated shouts, threats, and abuse from attendees saw her silenced.

Last month, Provost Michael Kotlikoff said Coulter was invited back to the university in an effort to “correct” what had happened the last time she was on campus.

“We’re here really to correct something that happened a year and a half ago when [Coulter] who was invited by Cornell students was prevented from speaking at Cornell, something that I did not attend,” Kotlikoff told the Cornell Daily Sun.

“I wish to remind all participants that Cornell values free and open inquiry and expression and strives to create a community where diverse opinions can be expressed,” Kotlikoff added.

Ahead of the event, Kotlikoff also reportedly made it clear to attendees that Coulter had the right to speak without intimidation, adding that those who disrupt the event would face consequences.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.